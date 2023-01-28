Republic Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The nation’s 74th Republic Day was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh with pride and fervour on 26 January.

In Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground and paid tributes to the freedom fighters and those who contributed in making the modern India and its Constitution.

He expressed gratitude to the soldiers, doctors, farmers and “sincere central and state government employees for their dedicated contributions in making India strong.”

Earlier, the DC, along with Tawang Brigade Commander Brig NM Bendigeri paid tributes at the war memorial to the heroes of the 1962 war.

In West Siang, DC Penga Tato unfurled the national tricolour in headquarters Aalo and paid homage to the country’s freedom fighters.

He also apprised the gathering of the achievements of the district and the state in various sectors.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, DC Karma Leki unfurled the national flag and remembered the contributions of the country’s freedom fighters.

In Upper Subansiri, DC Mika Nyori unfurled the tricolour in Daporijo and paid homage to the nation’s martyrs.

In Siang district, ADC Gyabo Pertin unfurled the flag in headquarters Boleng. “Today is the day when the Constitution of India was adopted, making our country the largest democracy with the lengthiest Constitution in the world,” he said.

In Namsai, DC CR Khampa unfurled the national flag. Presentation of dance and song performances by various cultural troupes, and exhibition stalls set up by government departments and educational institutions were the highlights of the event.

Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar also celebrated the day with great enthusiasm. The national flag was unfurled by retired associate professor Dr Madhuparna Bhattacharjee.

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation also celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm. Mayor Tame Phassang, who unfurled the national flag, said that Itanagar is likely to host a G20 meeting, “so we all have to voluntarily take responsibility to keep our city clean.”

In Upper Siang, DC Hage Lailang unfurled the national flag in headquarters Yingkiong and highlighted the achievements of various departments, besides the ongoing developmental activities taken up for the welfare of the public. The day was celebrated in Tuting also.

Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh unfurled the tricolour in Changlang district headquarters, and urged the people to avail of the various public schemes of the government for their welfare. Eleven commendation certificates were given away to government teachers and community teachers.

In Longding, DC Bani Lego unfurled the tricolour in the headquarters, and spoke about the district’s tourism potential, the drug menace, jhum cultivation, and protection of flora and fauna. He also urged the people to use social media responsibly.

In Papum Pare, DC Sachin Rana unfurled the national flag in headquarters Yupia. He paid tributes to “the freedom fighters and founding fathers who fought for the independence and sovereignty of our nation.”

In Lower Subansiri, DC Bamin Nime unfurled the national tricolour, and enumerated the district’s potential vis-à-vis tourism, healthcare facilities, road and air connectivity, skill development, and employment generation for the youths.

In Anjaw district, DC Talo Jerang unfurled the national flag in Kibithoo, and apprised the gathering of the developmental activities being carried out in the district in terms of road connectivity, telecommunication, and such.

In headquarters Hawai, SDO (HQ) NK Namchoom did the honours.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu unfurled the national tricolour. The DC highlighted the achievements of the government departments in the district, and informed that construction works under the smart city mission are in progress.

Republic Day was celebrated also in all other district headquarters, circles and subdivisions. (DIPROs & sources)