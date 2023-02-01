NSCN (IM) operative arrested

LONGDING, 31 Jan: A joint team of the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Longding police arrested a hardcore operative of the NSCN (IM) on Monday.

The operative, identified as self-styled (SS) lieutenant colonel Anok Wangsu, was responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drives in Longding district on behalf of his faction.

Several incriminating documents, along with extortion money and fake ID cards were seized from his possession.

Wangsu was one of the prime suspects in two NIA cases of 2015 and 2019, which involved the killing of three army soldiers and the then Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh, in two separate ambushes.

He has been handed over to the Longding police station for further investigation. (DIPRO)