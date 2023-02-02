Banned single-use plastic seized

DEOMALI, 1 Feb: The officials of the urban development and housing department here with help of the local administration and police seized 40.5 kgs of banned singles-use plastic during an inspection carried out in fish and vegetable markets here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The team also created awareness about the plastic pollution and distributed pamphlets containing the list of banned plastic items and their alternatives.

The team also created awareness about the SUP grievance redressal application launched by Central Pollution Control Board, wherein complaints can be raised by citizens related to sale and use of banned plastic items. (DIPRO)