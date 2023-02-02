Rejection of boycott gang

Recently, the movie ‘Pathaan’ was in the news primarily for two reasons. One was around being its supposed anti-Hindu content for usage of saffron colour in a song scene and two in the past Shahrukh Khan had made a statement about growing intolerance in the country referring to increasing incidents of lynching. The fact that he belongs to a minority community his statement referring to lynching has not been liked by saffron supporters. Hence the ‘Boycott gang,’ an extension of right wing Hindutva inspired groups started to call for boycott of the movie Pathaan.

In the recent past it had given a similar call for the movies ‘Shamshera,’ ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ as it considered either the actors in it anti-Hindu or a specific scene or character in the film anti-Hindu. In this scenario, the success of the movie ‘Pathaan’ provides relief to those who want India to remain secular and inclusive. The success of Pathaan is rejection of the boycott gang. ‘India against Bollywood’ and ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends started by the Sanghi propaganda wing propagate that Bollywood is largely captured by those who are anti-Hindu and carry out anti-Hindu agenda in its films whether it be the actors, directors, musicians, lyricists etc. The success of the movie Pathaan shows that the boycott agenda has been rejected and there has been overwhelming response for the film. And people do not necessarily believe that it is anti-Hindu. The people of India have rejected hate and attempt to isolate minorities working in Bollywood with the grand success of this movie.