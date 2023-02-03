DC urges stakeholders to follow SOPs

DAPORIJO, 2 Feb: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) booklets “for implantation of state own revenue (SOR) fund,” and urged DPDO Tamam Kyali, ZPC Nyato Marde, ZPMs, GPCs and the member secretaries of the respective blocks to “strictly follow the SOPs while executing schemes.”

He requested the member secretaries to be “proactive on the ground level, so that the dream of sabka saath, sabka vikas comes true.”

He stressed that the SOR fund “should be focussed on sustainable development, and natural resources should not be exploited.”

SOR fund district nodal officer N Haging presented “the achievements and roadmaps” of various schemes.

The ZPC and the DPDO also spoke. (DIPRO)