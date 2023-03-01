Courts’ digitisation a step in the right direction

Digitisation of the courts is one of the key components of judicial reforms for a transparent, speedy and hassle-free delivery of justice. The latest initiative by the Supreme Court – live transcription of court proceedings for the first time in the country – is a welcome move towards modernising the judiciary and making it more accessible and responsive. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who is also the chairman of the e-Committee of the apex court, deserves full credit for introducing a series of digital initiatives using artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to improve the functioning of courts.

The live transcription of the proceedings adds to a long list of technological reforms, including livestreaming, digitisation of court records, online RTI portal, digital courts desktop application and e-filing and online appearance slip for lawyers. The live transcription will pave the way for a permanent record of the arguments, which will not only help the lawyers but also the students from law colleges who can know how these important cases were argued. Live streaming is a worldwide phenomenon, with constitutional courts in developed countries having their own channels. It will also help prevent disinformation and misinformation, bring discipline and improve how judges and lawyers conduct the proceedings, as they are aware that the public is watching. Such technological tools will help in bringing the judiciary closer to the people. A sustainable and accessible court ecosystem is to everyone’s benefit, particularly in India where there is a huge pendency of cases.