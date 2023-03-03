Guv, CM discuss issues concerning state

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed various vital issues encompassing the major sectors of the state, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor shared his observation and expectations vis-à-vis the developmental works in the state, and said that he has faith that “the government will work to rise to the aspirations of the people.”

Khandu briefed the governor on the state’s affairs, policies, programmes and initiatives, besides various ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the state.

He also apprised Parnaik of “the proposed schemes and programmes in the forthcoming budget session on 6 March.”

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Amazing Namaste Foundation chairman Atul Chandrakant Kulkarni, handed over the Guinness World Records certificate to the governor. The world record was achieved by forming the largest ‘helmet sentence’, in which 2,350 helmets were used to form the sentence ‘Jai Hind’ at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium in Tawang on 20 November, 2022. (DIPR)