India’s engagement with Taliban significant

India has decided to invite the Taliban regime of Afghanistan to participate in an online training course being conducted by the external affairs ministry. The move reflects New Delhi’s willingness to engage with the new rulers. The Taliban are here to stay. Though international recognition continues to elude them ever since they captured power in Afghanistan in August 2021, one cannot wish it away for long. Pragmatic diplomacy requires that countries like India need to engage with the new regime in Kabul.

At the same time, India has made it clear to the government in Kabul that it should rein in the anti-India terror outfits operating on its soil. A pragmatic, proactive approach can help New Delhi safeguard its interests in Afghanistan. Though India does not formally recognise the Taliban regime which captured power following the exit of US troops, it has been extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and had also invested in several development projects in the war-torn country.

The participation of the Afghan diplomats in the training programme could be seen as a significant step towards rebuilding Delhi-Kabul relations. India, which reopened its embassy in Kabul last year, has long been concerned about Afghan soil being used by Pakistan for terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. India’s efforts in Afghanistan have focused on humanitarian aid as well as supporting the people through medicines, vaccines and food.