Awareness prog organised during Poshan Pakhwada closing ceremony

ZIRO, 3 Apr: The Ziro ICDS divisional cell and the Ziro-I ICDS project organised an awareness programme on protection of women from domestic violence here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, during the closing ceremony of the month-long Poshan Pakhwada celebration.

Describing the Poshan Pakhwada as “an innovative scheme devised by the central government for the welfare of the women and children,” Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged the officials of the ICDS department and the anganwadi workers to “disseminate the poshan pledge of nutritional adequacy to women and children at all the villages in the district.”

The DC also called upon the citizens to “refrain from constructing dwelling houses and commercial structures at the wet rice paddy fields, which remain the main charm of Ziro valley.”

He urged the district’s women to “contribute in combating the drug menace, and in dissemination of information for proper segregation and disposal of garbage in the valley.”

ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami explained the role and significance of the one-stop centre (OSC), “established for the cause of the tormented, deserted and hapless women.”

Yami requested the DC to “help the department in getting an official vehicle for the OSC and ensuring timely payment of salaries to staffers.”

Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante spoke on ‘The role of fruits in a balanced diet’; Dr Michi Tajang spoke on ‘Balanced diet for pregnant, lactating mother and adolescent girls’; Peripatetic Training Officer Leegang Anya spoke on ‘Importance of locally produced millet’; and Inspector R Borang dwelt on ‘The role and responsibilities, duties of police officer during incidence of violence against women and the procedure of filing FIR’.

Advocate Racho Buda made a presentation on ‘Important provisions, kinds of protection order and punishment under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013’, while Ziro OSC psychological counsellor Padi Maku presented a brief on the OSC here.

A recipe competition among various anganwadi centres was also organised, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

Ziro-I ICDS CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo and Supervisor Tanyang Taki also spoke.

Participants included anganwadi workers and helpers from the 108 anganwadi centres of the Ziro-I ICDS project, and district officials. (DIPRO)