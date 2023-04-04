Drug peddler arrested

RUKSIN, 3 Apr: The police here in East Siang district arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rastom Kuttum (36), of Silapather in Assam, on Monday and seized 12.39 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest was made following receipt of information that a person from Silapathar was on his way to Pasighat on a motorcycle to deliver contraband substances.

A police team led by Ruksin PS OC Chacko Joseph, under the supervision of Ruksin ASP Tasi Darang, arrested the peddler at the Ruksin check gate, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Oyam Saring, East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha informed.

A case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here and further investigation is on, the SP said. (DIPRO)