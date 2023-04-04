Meet held to promote Int’l Year of Millets

PASIGHAT, 3 Apr: A district-level ‘convergence meeting’ on promotion of the International Year of Millets was convened by the ICDS deputy director and the Poshan Abhiyan (WCD) district nodal officer with the stakeholder departments here in East Siang district on Monday.

The meeting was aimed at promoting millets and creating awareness on the nutritional and health benefits of millets. It also marked the completion of the month-long 5th Poshan Pakhwada celebration in Mebo, Ruksin and Pasighat ICDS projects.

During the meeting, ADC (HQ) Oli Perme lauded the collective efforts of the CDPOs, supervisors, gram sevikas and anganwadi workers and all stakeholders of the district for spreading awareness on the importance of proper nutrition for children, adolescent girls and women in particular, and the community in general.

The ADC expressed appreciation for the creative display of a wide array of recipes made from millets and locally available vegetables during the Poshan Pakhwada celebration. She urged all to “continue to work in a concerted manner to popularise millet as an integral part of people’s diet, and to promote millet cultivation.”

Earlier, ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao said that “special focus has been given for promotion and popularisation of Shree Anna millets for nutritional wellbeing, promoting healthy competition for nutrition under the Swastha Balak Spardha for healthy children and popularising Saksham Anganwadi.”

She informed that “intensive activities have been carried out in all the three ICDS projects with support of line departments,” and highlighted components such as “handwashing, sanitation, combating diarrhoea, anaemia, first 1,000 days of the child, and wholesome meals.”

CDPO O Panyang, District Agriculture Officer O Moyong, District Horticulture Officer O Gao, DRDA PD T Padung, the ArSLM block mission manager, CDPOs, supervisors, gram sevikas and anganwadi workers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)