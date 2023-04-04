Right-wingers coordinating violence to trigger communal tension

The Ram Navami celebration triggered communal violence in states like Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat. There were reports of stone pelting and arson leading to communal tension around the Ram Navami celebrations. Both members of public and police personnel were said to have been injured in the incidents, leading the police to make arrests. After Delhi Police denied permission to hold a Ram Navami procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area – which witnessed communal riots last year – as many as 1,000 people clad in saffron walked with religious flags and raised slogans for about half-a-kilometre on 30 March. Highly provocative slogans were raised.

It seems like the right-wing groups in a coordinated way are organising these kinds of incidents to trigger communal tension across the country. The violence, especially in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra, should not surprise anyone. These are the states where opposition parties have a good chance to secure maximum seats in the 2024 general elections. As the economy is down and unemployment is on the rise, attempts will be made to divert the attention of the public, using various tactics. The people of India should be aware of these tactics. The elections should be fought based on developmental issues and not on religious lines.