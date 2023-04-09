Allegation against ADO for using two different ST certificates to secure job

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: An agriculture development officer (ADO) currently posted at Namsai district has been alleged of using two different scheduled tribe (ST) certificates to get a job and for education purposes. A group of ADO aspirants have lodged an FIR at Naharlagun PS seeking action against one Tiprami Manlong. The aspirants briefed the media here on Sunday regarding the case.

The aspirants have alleged that even though she is from Narayanpur under Lakhimpur district in Assam, she got a job under APST category in Arunachal Pradesh.

“She got inducted as ADO in 2021-22 under APST category thereby depriving the STs of Arunachal Pradesh,” the aspirants alleged. They have sought registration of a forgery case against her and appropriate action as per the law.

Manlong completed her M.Sc (Agri) from College of Agriculture, Jorhat, Assam. At the time of her admission she submitted a ST certificate which mentions her as a scheduled tribe (Plains) of Assam. Further, as per the permanent residence certificate (PRC) submitted by her she is a resident of Shribhuyan village of Narayanpur PS under Lakhimpur district.

“We got all relevant documents after filing proper RTI from Assam Agriculture University (AAU). She did her B.Sc(Agri) from 2016 to 2022 and M.Sc (agri) from the AAU using Assam ST and PRC. But she got a job as ADO here in Arunachal using APST certificate,” the aspirant alleged.

When contacted ADO Tiprami Manlong said she will respond to the allegation at an appropriate time.

The aspirants also alleged that the capital police have not registered the case even though they lodged the FIR on 1 April.

“We provided all the relevant documents to the police. Still they have not registered the FIR. This raises serious question mark over sincerity of capital police,” they added.

While talking to this daily, capital SP Jimmy Chiram informed that police have started the investigation in the case.

“Evidence is being studied. We are contacting the authorities from the evidence that has been gathered by the aspirants,” said an official of Naharlagun PS.

Further, the aspirants sought immediate termination of Tiprami Manlong from the service.

“Using two STs of two different states is not allowed. This is a crime under the law. Both Assam and Arunachal governments should look into the case. She has deprived STs of both the states by forgery,” the aspirant said.