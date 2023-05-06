Apang, APWWS mourn Padang’s demise

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Former chief minister Gegong Apang has mourned the premature demise of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower in the infamous APPSC scam.

“I am greatly shocked and pained to learn of the premature demise of Gyamar Padang, who possessed a promising and straightforward acumen in his personality that could gear the state to its great heights,” the former CM stated in a condolence message, adding that “his utmost courage, honesty, sincerity and commitment will forever remain in our society an exemplary amongst the youths of our state.”

“Gyamar Padang’s death has caused an irreparable loss not only to his family members but to the state as a whole. The void created by his death will not be easily filled even in the distant future,” Apang said.

“I pray from the core of my heart that Gyamar Padang takes rebirth to fulfill his desires and give justice to the many young aspirants of the state for whom he was committed,” Apang added.

“I, on my own behalf and on behalf of my entire family, convey our deep sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved family enough moral strength and courage to withstand such tragic circumstances. I also pray to the almighty to keep the departed soul in eternal peace,” he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has also mourned the untimely passing of Padang.

“His passing has brought sadness all across the state,” it said in a condolence message, and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.