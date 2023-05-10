Delong Padung takes the stage at Shashwat Bharat Festival

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NEW DELHI, 9 May: One of Arunachal’s most popular folk artists Delong Padung recently performed during the annual cultural bonanza- KalaYatra 2023 “Shashwat Bharat Festival – the celebration of eternal India” here. It is one of its kind of festivals as it includes all genres of music, dance and theatre from the most traditional to the most contemporary expressions of all these art forms.

Besides Padung, the other popular folk performers include Yogesh Bhai Gadhavi and Group from Gujarat, Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Group from Rajasthan, etc.

Traditional tribal dances Gussadi (Telangana), Bhagoria (Madhya Pradesh), Mardana Jhumar (Jharkhand), Thappatam (Tamil Nadu), Santhali (Odisha) and Maniyaro (RAAS), Gujarat were performed. The festival opened with an electrifying performance by noted Natya Katha: Meera on the life of Saint Meera Bai by Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

Delong Padung hailing from Rayang in East Siang district started his singing career at an early age and now holds the record for singing the highest number of songs in Arunachal Pradesh. He has performed in different parts of India and in the state. Talking to this daily, he stated that performing in the Shashwat Bharat Festival was one of the lifetime experiences. “Sharing stage with renowned artists like Dr. Sonal Mansingh is a big thing for people like us. I had a memorable time performing in front of a national audience,” he said.