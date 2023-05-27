Workshops on wildlife crimes organised

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak informed that it recently “facilitated two back-to-back workshops in Arunachal Pradesh under its DETERS (Disrupt and End Trade of Endangered and Rare Species) initiative, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).”

In a press release, Aaranyak on Friday informed that “the sensitisation workshops on wildlife crimes were conducted on 22 and 24 May at Anini in Dibang Valley district and at Tezu in Lohit district, respectively,” and added that “80 persons pooled from the ITBP, the forest department, the Arunachal Pradesh Police, village heads and members of local NGOs participated in the workshops.”

The participants in Anini were apprised of “the impact of wildlife trade on global health, as well the wellbeing of human beings,” by Aaranyak senior manager Dr Jimmy Borah.

“The enforcement personnel were also enlightened on wildlife crime scene investigations and evidence gathering by Aaranyak project officer Ivy Farheen Hussain,” it said.

The workshop in Tezu was attended by community members, village heads, self-help groups and village representatives, it added.