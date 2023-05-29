Modi’s self-centered acts demean the Constitution

A self-absorbed leader turning into a narcissist should come as no surprise. In fact, it is seen as a natural progression. While such transformation may further bolster the politician’s ego, it does not, however, bode well for any country or its people. The political row surrounding the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi demonstrates how one man’s self-obsession can harm the core values of democracy, of which the Parliament stands as the ultimate symbol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s propensity to position himself at the centre of all the pomp and glitter of major government activities and to garner all the limelight is problematic. It amounts to disregarding the traditional consensus approach and depriving others of the credit.

Constitutional propriety demands that the inauguration must be done at the hands of the president, the highest constitutional authority. Instead the prime minister inaugurated the new building. As many as 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, BRS and Aam Aadmi Party, boycotted the event. They have rightly argued that ignoring President Droupadi Murmu was a direct assault on democracy and constitutional values. The issue has brought together virtually the entire opposition parties, which have asserted that they find no value in a new building when the ‘soul of democracy’ has been sucked out of Parliament. The constant attempt by Modi to portray himself as larger-than-life character by demeaning the Constitution is becoming a major headache for the nation. India deserves better than this circus being orchestrated by the present BJP regime at the Centre.