The true women representatives of Arunachal

In truly inspiring news, Ponung Doming has become the first female officer from Arunachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of a colonel in the Indian Army. Col Doming, who is with the Corps of Engineers, will be heading the command of the border road task force (BRTF) in the strategically important Leh sector in the union territory of Ladakh. Her achievements, along with that of Pebika Lego and Tenzin Yangki, who recently cracked the prestigious UPSC examination, have come as a fresh breath of air.

At a time when a section of women in the name of women empowerment are seen constantly abusing people on social media, thereby defaming the image of tribal women, the achievement of these three women will inspire the younger generation in the true sense. They are the true brand ambassadors of the Arunachalee women. In the last decade, women have outshone men in various competitive examinations in the state. This shows that, given the opportunity, the tribal women of Arunachal can compete with the best of the world. Those who come on social media, abusing people with foul mouths for a few seconds of fame are not the representatives of Arunachalee women. They think that, by abusing people, they are getting famous. But they do not realise that their abusive videos, once they make it to the internet, spread hatred across the world. This tarnishes the image of Arunachalee women. Women like Ponung Doming, Pebika Lego and Tenzin Yangki are the real representatives of Arunachalee women, not these bunch of abusive women.