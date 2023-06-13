Proposed delimitation will have negative impact on southern states

Delimitation of constituencies is one of the ways to reflect the changing demographic dynamics. However, given the political motives of the current dispensation at the Centre, there are genuine apprehensions over the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026. It could lead to unequal representation in Parliament. If the exercise is taken up on the basis of population, then it is bound to result in grave injustice to the southern states. These states have controlled the population with a progressive set of policies over decades and are likely to suffer severe injustice with the population-based delimitation. The northern states that have ignored the central government’s population control measures would benefit from the delimitation while those striving to strengthen the national economy would be undermined in the delimitation process.

The Lok Sabha chamber in the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May, has thrice the number of seats with enough space for 888 members, and the new Rajya Sabha has the capacity to seat 384 members. The delimitation exercise at some point in the future would lead to a rise in the number of MPs in the country. The last delimitation exercise that changed the state-wise composition of the Lok Sabha was completed in 1976 and done on the basis of the 1971 census. In the present circumstances, the delimitation, along with a smaller share of central funds to states on the basis of population, can be unfair to the southern states where the economic situation has improved dramatically since the turn of the 21st century. Despite their remarkable progress on all fronts, southern states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala may end up with fewer seats in the Lok Sabha.