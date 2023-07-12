Rally staged over slow progress of TAH project

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 11 Jul: People of Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts staged a peaceful rally here on Tuesday over the slow progress of work under Package 5 of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project, which passes through both the districts.

Thousands of people from various groups, organisations and unions participated in the rally, which was organised by the Upper Subansiri District and Upper Kamle Commuters Affected Forum.

Holding placards and banners and sloganeering against the district administration and the construction company, the marchers started from Sigin bridge to the DC office here.

DC Mika Nyori interacted with the public and informed that “a series of meetings on the issue has been held.” He added that “the administration is already following the construction work of TAH at regular intervals.

“However, as per the norms of the highway authority, the construction company is left with a few months to complete the construction work by November 2023,” he said.

The construction company has completed 66.2 percent of the work, while it ought to have completed 70 percent by June.

Package 5 of the TAH is 43 kms long, from Belakmuri in Kamle district to Belo village in Upper Subansiri district. A stretch of 9 kms falls under the Upper Subansiri jurisdiction.

“Full-fledged bridges will be constructed over the Subansiri and the Sigin rivers,” the DC said.