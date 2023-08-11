SC brings relief to violence-hit Manipur citizens

Yet again the judiciary is coming to the rescue of the citizens. This time it is the people of Manipur who are looking upto the SC for relief. A slew of directives given by the Supreme Court, including the formation of an all-women judicial committee to look into the violence in Manipur, come as a major relief for the state which has been reeling under ethnic strife for over three months. The much-needed judicial intervention will, hopefully, end governance paralysis. As the Northeast state is in the grip of unprecedented riots, the Centre and the state governments have miserably failed to reach out to the warring communities. The apex court’s healing touch is expected to restore a sense of faith in the rule of law.

The court constituted a three-member all-women judicial committee to supervise and monitor relief and rehabilitation, restoration of homesteads and religious places of worship. Besides, the court also decided to ensure multi-layered monitoring of the overall investigation of violence. The formation of the judicial committee to oversee the humanitarian aspects of the crisis and bringing officials from outside to monitor the probe is a clear expression of no confidence in the state government as well as the Centre. The SC has named retired Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the investigation of causes related to all forms of violence in the state. Fixing accountability is the first step towards normalising the situation. The court should also intervene to ensure that the investigating agencies should identify key players behind the unprecedented violence. An honest attempt must be made to find answers to identity – social, economic, aspirational – and resource-sharing issues troubling different communities. In the sharply divided atmosphere in the state, the Centre will have to take the lead in assuaging the local communities.