Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 18 Aug: A team of officers and leaders of Lower Siang district, led by retired officer Tojir Kadu cleared the Korang-Lipin road, which was blocked by landslides.

Heavy landslides had occurred along the 18-km-long PWD road due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon, causing disruption in road communication.

Kadu and his team provided an earthmover to clear the road. The road clearing works were completed on 16 August.