ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh will host the final round of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy, 2023-’24 in Itanagar during November-December this year, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

With this, Arunachal will become the first northeastern state to host the final round of the championship.

The APFA thanked the All India Football Federation for giving Arunachal an opportunity to host one of the biggest football events of the country.