AWWs asked to improve education scenario

[Pisi Zauing]

KHARSANG, 24 Aug: Following the inclusion of Changlang district among the top 10 ‘least performing districts’ in the education sector by the government’s grading index, Miao ADC Ibom Tao in a meeting with anganwadi workers (AWW) here on Thursday urged them to improve the district’s education scenario.

There are 35 anganwadi centres in Kharsang circle.

Addressing the AWWs, Tao told them to “improve the foundational literacy and numeracy and oral reading fluency to promote quality education” throughout the district.

“Anganwadi is the base and foundation of the education system in government schools,” he said, and added that “the onus of building the foundation of children is on the shoulders of the AWWs.”

Tao said that “AWWs who are not performing, or are not in a position to perform, will be sent off.”

He directed the government primary schools not to admit any student in Class 1 unless the student produces an anganwadi leaving certificate.

The ADC also asked the AWWs to “continue to help in fighting the menace of drug addiction and peddling.”

Kharsang North ZPM Bunhap Yanchang commended the AWWs for their “relentless contribution,” and urged them to “ensure that the foundation of every child is built tactfully.”

CCRC Limpoi Mossang asked the AWWs to “pay attention to your duties and bring fruitful results,” while ZPC Khumko Mossang warned of “stringent action against any AWW found guilty of distributing SNP items to children from home and not conducting classes.”

“Action may include job termination,” he warned.

CDPO Wemkhum Khilak demanded renovation of several anganwadi centres in Kharsang circle.

BRCC P Kanmai, Kharsang SDO Noklem Wangjen, AWWs from Yonpu Yanchang, Chojum Ngaimung from Kharsang village, and Thungnem Ngemu from Kuttom-II also spoke.