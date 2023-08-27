ALSU rally against APUAPA Act

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Law Students Union (ALSU) staged a rally in Itanagar demanding repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) on Saturday.

The rally which started from Akashdeep culminated at IG Park’s tennis court.

While addressing the media, APUAPA issue committee chairman Gyamar Maya stated that the APUAPA 2014 is a draconian law and has to be repealed. He asked the state to repeal it and requested the citizens of the state to understand the law. He added that the notion behind organizing the rally was to sensitize the public and make them aware about the Act. He further claimed that the Act can be misused and abused in the long run.

“This law needs to be repealed immediately. National Security Act, 1980 is already in existence so there is no need to have a draconian law like APUAPA which prohibits free speech,” said Gyamar.

He further asked the state government to amend the CrPC 151 as done by the Maharashtra government.

The rally was also attended by all the district units of Law Students Union and All Arunachal Pradesh Border Students’ Union.