Explore self-employment opportunities: Raja

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Palin Chambang MLA and advisor to the minister for hydropower Balo Raja encouraged the state’s youths to explore self-employment opportunities rather than solely relying on government jobs.

Raja’s said this during the first ever Taniang/Talam annual felicitation-cum-career counseling programme, an event centered around celebrating academic excellence and sports achievements here on Saturday. It was organized by All Taniang Talam Youth Welfare Association.

The MLA highlighted the significance of education and extracurricular activities in shaping successful lives. He implored the young audience to concentrate on their studies and pursue diverse interests, emphasizing that a balanced approach is essential for personal growth and professional success.

The gathering also witnessed the participation of distinguished personalities who provided valuable insights to the attendees.

Attending the event as resource person, Arunachal Press Club vice president Bengia Ajum spoke about empowering the youth and helping them choose their career paths based on their aspirations and preferences. “Parents should not impose their will on children. Children should know their strengths and weaknesses and choose career accordingly,” said Ajum.

Information commissioner Gumjum Haider advised the youths to embrace determination and resilience as they navigate their journeys towards success while public leader Yumlam Achung shared his insights on the significance of consistent efforts and community involvement.