Govt planning to set up directorate of Ayush Healthcare Services: Libang

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Health Minister Alo Libang has said that the state government is planning to set up a full-fledged directorate of Ayush Healthcare Services to promote traditional medicine in the state.

Libang said this during the Regional Review Meeting of Northeastern States on Ayush in Guwahati on Friday.

The objective of the meeting was to review the implementation of the National Ayush Mission, a flagship scheme of the Ayush ministry being implemented through state/UT governments for development and promotion of Ayush systems in the country.

During the meeting, all the participating states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura– gave detailed presentations on the progress of leading Ayush programmes implemented by the states.

The meeting was chaired by Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal.