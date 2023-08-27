Officials discuss promotion of state tourism

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: North East regional director under the union tourism ministry Anil Oraw and state’s tourism secretary Swapnil Naik discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the tourism industry in the state when the former called on Naik at his office here on Friday.

The discussion included promotion of tourism events under the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)’ in Arunachal Pradesh, state’s participation in the upcoming International Travel Mart to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya from 19-21 November, 2023.

During the meeting, Oraw proposed to host a group of foreign tour operators for a FAM trip to various parts of the state by the union tourism ministry in collaboration with tourism department, GoAP.

Earlier, Oraw interacted with the members of the Yuva Tourism Club of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 here.

He spoke about the role of YUVA Clubs in the schools and colleges in promoting tourism in the society. The students also took the ‘Travel for LiFE’ pledge during the programme.

Later, addressing the meeting of the state officials and tourism stakeholders, Oraw asked the tour operators to identify experts for conducting training programmes in the state on digital marketing, social media, adventure training programmes, skill development for homestay operators and housekeeping staff, and sensitization of taxi drivers, etc.

He urged the tour operators to increase their presence on all social media platforms and promote the lesser-known destinations of the state by supporting local products.

Oraw also informed about the upcoming festival at Kibithoo under the Vibrant Villages Programme to celebrate the crafts, culture and cuisine of the village.

During interaction programme, the stakeholders appealed Oraw to extend more support to the state and stakeholders for promotion of state tourism.

Tourism director K.N Damo answered the queries of stakeholders and offered suggestion for promotion of tourism in the state.

Tourism deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam also spoke.