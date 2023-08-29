Rijiju distributes appointment letters

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju gave away appointment letters to 25 out of 454 new recruits, on behalf of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), during a Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela organised at the ITBP’s Northeast frontier headquarters in Kating Hill here on Monday.

Out of the 454 successful candidates, 180 were present on the occasion, while 274 attended the function online.

Thirty-nine candidates were selected by the ITBP, 32 by the Assam Rifles, five by the CRPF, and 18 by the SSB.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various paramilitary forces online. (DIPR)