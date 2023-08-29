WCD dept launches Women Helpline-181

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: As part of the initiative of the union women & child development (WCD) ministry to provide one-stop solutions to women, and to achieve the goal of ‘One nation, one helpline’, the state’s WCD department launched Women Helpline (WHL)-181 on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the 12 states (Haryana, Mizoram, Bihar, Ladakh, Sikkim, Goa, Telangana, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu) selected for the first phase

for integration of WHL-181 with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112.

The WHL, under Mission Shakti scheme, intends to provide toll-free 24/7 emergency response to women affected by violence through referral linking with the appropriate authorities, such as the police, the one-stop centres (OSC) and hospitals, and provide information about women-related government schemes/programmes across the country through a single uniform number.

WHL-181 will be integrated with the OSCs in every district to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in public and private spaces, and under one roof.

All incoming calls to WHL-181 will land at the WCD control room, set up in the WCD directorate here, and will be routed to ERSS-112 or the OSCs, depending on the nature of help required.

All the calls to 181 are classified into three categories – emergency, non-emergency and information calls.

WCD Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin and Deputy Director TW Thungon, besides the call takers of Women Helpline and the staff of the State Hub for Empowerment of Women attended the launch programme.