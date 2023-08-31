RGU conducts workshop on CPR

RONO HILLS, 30 Aug: Continuing the National Sports Day-2023 celebration, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with ZION Institute of Nursing, organized a workshop on ‘CPR’ (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for university students and staff on Wednesday.

CPR is a life saving skill that may be used in case of medical emergency by any trained person if no medical assistance is available.

Resource person of the workshop and chief medical officer of university health centre Dr. Akin Tana Tara spoke on the increasing number of heart attacks.

“In case of heart attack if we could provide the CPR to the unconscious victim within time span of 5-7 minutes, we can save a valuable life,” he said.

ZION Institute of Nursing principal Darikynti Basanshrieh also spoke and explained the basics of CPR.

RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha and registrar Dr. N T Rikam also addressed the gathering and spoke on the importance of first aid and life saving skills.

Dr. K. Rojeet Singh spoke on essential skills that one should learn to save life.

Twenty nursing students from ZION Institute of Nursing also shared their experience and knowledge with participants in the workshop.

Participants learned and performed the procedure of chest compression for adults and children during the workshop.

A book titled ‘Women in Sports,’ edited by Dr. Sambhu Prasad and faculty members of physical education was also released on the occasion. The book consists of 72 research papers related to women health and sports performance.