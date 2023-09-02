RKMS’ Netai Chandra Dey selected for National Teacher Award

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Netai Chandra Dey of the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Narottam Nagar (Tirap) has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious National Teacher’s Award for 2023.

This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to the field of education and his significant impact on students’ lives, said a statement from the RKMS.

“His journey in education spans over three decades, during which he has exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds. As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and excel academically,” the school said.

“His teaching methodologies emphasise not only academic excellence but also holistic development.

His ability to create engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents alike. His dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has actively participated in various educational initiatives and community outreach programmes.

“His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in consistently outstanding academic results. His students consistently achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship,” it said.

The National Teacher’s Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, the school said, adding that “his commitment to shaping the future generations and instilling values in them has not only impacted individual lives but also contributed positively to the society at large. The award serves as an inspiration for educators across the nation to strive for excellence in their teaching practices.”

“In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, Netai Chandra Dey’s innovative approach, dedication, and passion for teaching serve as a beacon of light. His recognition as a National Teacher’s Award recipient reaffirms the crucial role that educators play in shaping the future of the nation,” the statement read.

This is not the first time that an RKMS teacher has received accolades at the state and national level. English PG teacher Debasish Roy of the same school too has been selected for the State Teacher Award, 2023. So far three teachers of the institution have received the state award and three others the national award for best teacher.

“The state has also announced a gold medal for the Ramakrishna Mission,” it said.