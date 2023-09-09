APLS establishes unit in Pakke-Kessang

LEMMI, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) opened its Pakke-Kessang district unit here on Friday, in the presence of APLS chairperson YD Thongchi, its general secretary Mukul Pathak, and other executive members.

Speaking on the occasion, Thongchi stressed on the importance of stories and literature in any society. He recalled his travels to Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts in the early 1990s as an administrator and lamented the pace of development these districts have seen. He expressed hope that “the pace of literature will grow and develop strong roots.”

This was followed by the appointment of the APLS district-level executive committee with Dahey Sangno as its president and Banta Natung as its general secretary.

Pathak in his address recounted “the history and struggles of the APLS in its early functioning,” and encouraged all the students present to start writing down their experiences.

A literary session was also organised, wherein local writers Noami Maga Gumro, Tai Tagung and Dahey Sangno presented their poems and write-ups. APLS members Inumani Das and Wanggo Socia also presented their writings.

The event saw the participation of Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, COs Durin Dai and Duyu Nangku, CDPO Gogoi Natung, TDO Happy Sonam, GHSS Pakke-Kessang Principal Takam Marde, TGTs Hage Yami and T Kening, students of the GHSS, and others.