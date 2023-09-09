AWAZ condemns molestation of students

ZIRO, 8 Sep: The Apatani Women’s Association Ziro (AWAZ) has vehemently condemned the “iniquitous actions of two culprits involved in the recent molestation case in Arunachal Public School” here in Lower Subansiri district.

In a joint statement, AWAZ president Hibu Lily and general secretary Leegang Anya said that “their actions have tainted Ziro, a premier educational hub, with disrepute.”

“If not dealt with firmly, we risk the reputation of all schools in Ziro. Over the years, Ziro and its people have been known for their peaceful coexistence.

However, such acts of molestation have become a recurrent event and are unbecoming of the place,” they said.

The AWAZ expressed hope that the people would continue to raise their voice against such immoral actions to prompt harmony and coexistence.

“The AWAZ is pleased with the efforts of DC Bamin Nime and SP Keni Bagra for taking up the case in the most urgent and appropriate manner. Their concern for the safety and security of the young students are highly appreciated,” the statement added. (DIPRO)