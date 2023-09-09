Be proactive against plastic pollution: DC

AALO, 8 Sep: West Siang DC Penga Tato urged government officials, NGOs and the women’s commission to be proactive in curbing plastic pollution.

Chairing a district-level coordination committee meeting here on Friday to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, the DC said that “air pollution is a problem which looms large in horizon for our district, and if we do not act now, we might be too late in future.”

He stressed on “strict vigilance and monitoring at all the educational institutions for tobacco-free educational institution (ToFEI) compliance,” and urged the school authorities and the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) to “conduct regular visits and supervision for the same.”

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra highlighted the aims and objectives of the NTCP and the National Programme on Climate Change & Human Health, while DPO Dr Tsering Wangmu presented details of the activities and achievements under the NTCP, and requested the HoDs and other stakeholders to continue supporting the aims and objectives of the National Rural Conservation Plan.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) epidemiologist Ajen Pujen presented a brief on climate change, air pollution, and the related health problems. (DIPRO)