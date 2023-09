ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: A three-member team of Chennai (TN)-based National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) is going to visit the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on 9 and 10 September.

During the visit, the team will distribute aids and appliances to approximately 140 persons with disabilities who had been diagnosed by the NIEPMD on 9 and 10 April this year, the school informed in a release.