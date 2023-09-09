Legal aid clinic inaugurated 

KOLORIANG, 8 Sep: Kurung Kumey District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary John Techi inaugurated a legal aid clinic at the police station complex here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Techi said that every citizen should be aware of their rights and obligations.

Highlighting the importance of legal aid clinics, he enumerated various services that will be provided to the public through the clinic, like free legal advice, assistance in drafting of notices, replies, applications, petitions and other documents of legal importance.

Techi sought support from the members of the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) to make the common people aware of the legal aid clinic, its importance, and the services that can be availed from it.

The programme also included an interaction session between the DLSA members and the public on various topics, such as the AP Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, as well as the rights of persons during arrest, among other things.

SP Bomken Basar, Polosang CO Yumlam Pulu, members of the district unit of the APWWS, the Koloriang Bazaar Welfare Committee, police officials and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)