CHIMPU, 8 Sep: As many as 127 judokas from 12 districts are participating in the 3rd State Level Judo Championship, which began at Marik Academy here on Friday.

“The first day of the championship saw intense competition, with athletes showcasing their skills and determination in the various weight categories,” the Arunachal Judo Association informed in a release.

The opening ceremony was attended by, among others, ICR DC Talo Potom and Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand, it said.