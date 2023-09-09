Toys donation drive for anganwadi centres

BOMDILA, 8 Sep: A ‘mass toys donation drive’ was organised at almost all the anganwadi centres of the five ICDS projects in West Kameng district recently.

The aim of the drive – an initiative of DC Akriti Sagar – was to encourage the people of the district to donate old toys to their respective anganwadi centres, so that every underprivileged child has access to toys, games, and storybooks. It was aimed also at bridging the gap between privileged and underprivileged children by instilling values of sharing and caring in each child.

A total of 471 toys were collected from all the ICDS projects of the district. (DIPRO)