Yachuli gets notary office

YACHULI, 8 Sep: A notary office was inaugurated here in Lower Subansiri district by ADC Toko Babu on Thursday. The office is located near the ADC’s office premises.

Of the four notary public appointed by the government for Lower Subansiri district, the ADC inaugurated the office of advocate Toko Tako, the newly appointed notary public for Yachuli.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that, as per the notification issued by government, any document which needs to be verified, authenticated, certified and attested shall be notarized before the notary public.

Congratulating the people of Yachuli on getting the notary office, the ADC appealed to the newly appointed notaries of the district to “work for the benefit of the public and ease their problems in preparation of various valid government documents.”

He appealed to them to “work sincerely and be exemplary to your junior advocates by your good legal works, including maintaining legal documents properly, following correct legal procedures and maintaining proper register books, serial numbers, names of the documents, etc.”

Advocate Toko Tako presented a brief on the provisions of the Notary Act, 1952 and the Notary Rules 1956.

The inaugural function was attended by CO Chukhu Taba, notary public Pura Dollo and Mihin Laling, HGB Nabam Bida, and prominent elders and public of Yachuli. (DIPRO)