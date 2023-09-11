Preprimary teachers should provide strong foundation to students: Secy

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Education Secretary Pige Ligu on Sunday said that the onus of producing good and capable citizens lies in the hands of the preprimary teachers, “as only a child with a strong foundation will be able to ease through his later education life.”

Ligu was speaking at the valedictory function of a five-day state-level orientation training programme for preprimary school teachers, which had begun on 6 September.

Stressing on the importance of a good foundation for children, he said that “today’s technology, which we all heavily depend on, cannot ever substitute real-life education,” adding that “the cognitive qualities in a kid develop only through face to face interaction.”

Informing that the national education policy has also heavily focused on a good foundation, he urged the Empowering Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) teachers to be innovative in their teaching.

Ligu informed that “ECCE teachers will be transferred

to only those schools with an ECCE centre.” He added that, in some centres, anganwadi workers will act as a helping hand for them.

He asked the teachers to “go through the manual books and the curriculum thoroughly,” and suggested that “feedback should be taken from the trainees, so that necessary changes may be done in the next training.”

Kra Daadi DDSE Techi Pratap, advised the trainees to “implement the learning of five days practically,” and said that “the future of the next generation now lies with you.”

He expressed hope that such training programmes would be held in the future as well.

“Now the ECCE teachers have huge responsibilities on their shoulders and will have to act as key resource persons at the district level, apart from their normal duties,” Pratap said.

Citing the example of a building without a good foundation, he said that education without a good foundation would not serve the purpose. (DIPR)