Churches in NE study Fratelli Tutti to promote brotherhood

GUWAHATI, 13 Sep: The churches in North East India came together to study Pope Francis’ latest encyclical Fratelli Tutti to promote universal brotherhood and fraternity within the church and with the people of other faiths in its annual regional pastoral conference held at North East Diocesan Social Service Society Hall here recently.

Inaugurating the conference, Guwahati archbishop John Moolachira “Though this encyclical of Pope Francis Fratelli Tutti which means all are brothers was published in 2020, it is relevant today in our context more than ever.”

Expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur, the president of North East India Regional Bishops’ Council archbishop Moolachira said: “We are living in a time when there is increased hatred, communal tensions, killings, polarization, and vandalism in our region, across the country and around the world. Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti can serve as a handbook to restore peace, brotherhood and sisterhood and social friendship among the people.”

North East India forms a major region of Christian concentration in India today. Out of the 2.78 core Christians according to the 2011 census, 78 lakh are in the North East Region. Being a major group in the region means bearing more responsibility to promote brotherhood with other Christian groups, people of indigenous faith, Hinduism, Vaishnavism, Muslims, and all other groups, said Bishop James Thoppil of Kohima diocese.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore India too spoke on the importance of brotherhood and a deep-rooted commitment for peace in the society, in the context of humanitarian crisis caused by large-scale migration due to ethnic violence and religious polarisation.

“More than 650 migrant students from Manipur have been admitted in our schools and colleges in Bangalore and Mangalore with free education up-to bachelor degree. Some of them had lost all their certificates in the violence,” said Machado.

Thanking the Archbishop Machado and everyone for the expression of solidarity and support during the painful times of the people of Manipur, Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal said, “What you have done for the people of Manipur during this moment of suffering is truly an expression of Fratelli Tutti in action.”

A book, ‘Endearing Leader in Mission,’ was released during the conference on the ten years of papacy of Pope Francis.

Authored by Dr. Jose Kuzhikkattuthazhe SVD and Dr. Victor Sagayam Zackarias SVD, the book highlights the important initiatives of Holy Father Francis for the last ten years, including Fratelli Tutti.

Organised together with the North East Regional Catholic Council, the Pastoral Conference of North East India this year saw research paper presentation by resource persons from other faith backgrounds to express brotherhood beyond boundary.

The topics discussed during the conference included ‘Universal Aspiration to Global Fraternity’ by Dr. Kuriakose Poovathumkiudy from Oriens Theological College, Shillong, and ‘Tribal Culture in the Background of Fratelli Tutti’ by Dr. Vincent Darlong from Agartala.

The three-day event was attended by 180 delegates from the 15 dioceses of North East India.