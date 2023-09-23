APTUF announces phase-wise strike

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) on Friday announced a “phase-wise strike, with the first phase of peaceful dharna starting from 4 October.”

In a press conference, APTUF chairman Changma Tajo informed the media that “the peaceful agitation is in reaction to the state government’s indifferent attitude towards our charter of demands.”

Claiming that 47 casual workers of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) were arbitrarily sacked by the agency, the APTUF sought justification from the agency “for such drastic step.”

Alleging that APEDA Chairman Mopi Mihu gave approval to the mass job termination, the APTUF demanded that the chief minister remove the APEDA chairman.

The APTUF’s charter of demands includes “enhancement of contingency and casual workers’ wages from the existing Rs 3,000; enhancement of pay grade of WC employees, including computer operators, from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,400; creation of a one-time WC post in every engineering department; early regularisation of contingency workers who have completed 15 years in service; reservation against appointment of elected leader or non-trade union leader in labour board; implementation of statutory benefits for the registered workers in labour board; and immediate removal of APEDA chairman,” among other things.

APTUF general secretary Kenkar Yomcha said that a non-trade union leader should not be appointed as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. “The funds are being misused by the incumbent chairman; he shouldn’t be allowed to continue as the chairman of the board,” Yomcha added.

“Despite our stiff opposition to the continuation of the current board chairman, it is learnt that the current chairman is being allowed to continue,” he said, and expressed strong opposition to the appointment of non-trade union leaders in the board.

“The government should address our demands and resolve the issue; or else we will go to any extent,” said Yomcha, adding, however, that the APTUF is ready for talks.