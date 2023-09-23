Arunachali youths in NCC football team selected for U-14 Subroto Cup C’ship

PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: Four youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected and trained by the NCC Group HQ in Dibrugarh (Assam) and the Indian Army to be a part of the 16-member NCC football team of the Northeast region for the upcoming U-14 Subroto Cup Championship, scheduled to be held at Bengaluru from 2 October.

The four youths are Tajum Popak, Oken Ruku, Taram Popak, and Tasen Podo.

The third and final training camp, comprising cadets from all the states of the Northeast, culminated at the Rayang military station on Friday, and the team, comprising 16 players, including the four youths hailing from Manigong (Shi-Yomi), will now be proceeding to Bengaluru.

Three ‘selection-cum-training camps’ were conducted by the Dibrugarh-based NCC Group HQ at the Rayang military station in East Siang district, under the aegis of the Spear Head Division/Spear Corps, from June to August. These camps provided a platform to the young boys to showcase their talent, dedication and sportsmanship.

The Subroto Cup is a prestigious football tournament known for nurturing young talent and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship amongst the youths. The competition will be held at the ASC Centre of the Air Force School in Jalahalli and the Air Force School in Yehalanka in Bengaluru. (DIPRO)