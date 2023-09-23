FCI to e-auction surplus stocks of rice, wheat

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: To moderate the market prices of wheat and rice, the union consumer affairs, food & public distribution ministry has decided to sell the surplus stocks of wheat and rice through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the open market sale scheme (domestic) by e-auction.

As per a recent tender floated by the FCI, 400 MT rice has been offered for e-auction by four centres of the FCI’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office.

The sale of rice under the open market sale scheme (domestic) by e-auction will be carried out every week by the FCI to release the foodgrain through small/bulk traders.

Detailed information is available on the FCI’s websites http://fci.gov.in and https://www.valuejunction.in/fci.