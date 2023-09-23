Progress of projects reviewed

AALO, 22 Sep: The progress of various developmental projects in West Siang district was reviewed during a meeting of the district-level monitoring committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, here on Friday.

During the meeting, DPO Marjum Karga urged the executing agencies and the administrative officers concerned to “conduct circle-level monitoring committee meeting, so that the progress of the projects can be easily monitoring by the ADC and the circle officers in their jurisdictions.”

The DC urged the executing agencies to complete the project on time without compromising the quality of work. He also urged the executing agency to complete the construction of the multipurpose cultural hall, which will be used during the upcoming elections.

Tato further urged the department concerned to “achieve 100 per cent work completion on time,” and requested the department to “obtain undertaking before execution of any projects.”

The DC also sought the public’s cooperation in disposing of garbage, saying that “Aalo township is facing difficulties in disposing of solid waste.”

ZPM Danli Niri informed that work on the steel bridge over the Siyom river to connect with Kambu village “is in slow progress,” and requested the department concerned to complete the work as early as possible.

ZPC Tumpe Ete requested the executing agencies to “hand over the list of projects and schemes to every ZPM of the district, so that they can monitor the progress of the schemes.”

He vehemently discouraged “RTI activists who are using the RTI Act as means,” and appealed to the HoDs, executing agencies, administrative officers and panc-hayat leaders to “achieve the goal of progress.”

ZPMs, officials of the works department, HoDs and BDOs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)