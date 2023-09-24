PTAs trained in preparing DPR

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: A five-day state-level training programme on ‘Preparation of detailed project report (DPR) and other engineering aspect’ for two batches of panchayat technical assistants (PTA) concluded at the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) conference hall here on Saturday.

Delivering the valedictory address, RD&PR Secretary AR Talwade commended the SIRD&PR, and said that “the outcome of the training can be best witnessed with the performance of the trainees in their field of service,” and advised the participants to “use the knowledge gained from the training for the greater interest of the state in general and the panchayati raj department in particular.”

After hearing out the issues faced by the PTAs at the field level, Talwade said that “the government is trying its best to resolve all the issues.”

Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso informed the participants that “many new activities are going to be implemented at the grassroots level,” and requested them to be “prepared for the upcoming activities like the peoples plan campaign and the panchayat development index.”

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung, responding to the feedbacks from the participants, said that “the SIRD&PR is doing its best and trying to improvise day by day,” and urged the PTAs to be sincere towards their work.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director Dr Mihin Lali informed that “senior engineers and account experts from various engineering departments like PWD, RWD, highway, power and ARRDA, have been invited as resource persons,” and expressed hope that the participants would “continue to cherish the learning from this training in days to come.”

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Narayan Sahoo and Panchayati Raj Assistant Engineer Takam Taniang also spoke.