Survey for rural properties in Arunachal Pradesh to begin soon: Minister

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Survey of India will soon ink an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh government for undertaking survey under the Centre’s SVAMITVA scheme, union minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil said on Tuesday.

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in April 2021, aiming at establishing clear ownership of property in rural areas by mapping land parcels using drone and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to owners.

Patil, the MoS for Panchayati Raj, told reporters that the Survey of India will do the mapping, and create a detailed spatial database of the state’s rural areas.

He reviewed all the central schemes being implemented in the state under the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, besides the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM).

“Within the next five years, the Survey of India will distribute property cards to the people of the state,” the minister said.

He said the implementation of central schemes in the state is progressing satisfactorily.

Lauding the state government for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Patil said that 22,000 houses have already been built out of the total target of 36,000.

The remaining 14,000 would be completed soon after the Centre releases funds, he said.

“The Centre has sanctioned over Rs. 300 crore under the 15th Finance Commission to the state for PMAY,” he said.

“As part of ArSRLM, I have suggested the state government to help women self-help groups (SHGs) for cultivation of turmeric and kiwis,” Patil said.

After the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre in 2014, the number of women involved in SHGs in the country rose to over 8 crore from 2 crore, he said. (PTI)