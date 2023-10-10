APCC raises concern over dilapidated ICR

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday raised a series of issues, including the condition of the roads, power supply, and water supply, particularly for the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region.

Addressing journalists at the press club here, APCC general secretary Zirgi Kadu highlighted the condition of the state’s roads, “especially the capital’s roads,” and said that the Pema Khandu-led BJP government “should not hide from its responsibilities.”

“The Congress party demands early restoration of the roads of the twin cities and reconstruction of the blacktopping, including proper construction of drainage,” he said.

Kadu said also that “the government should not misuse public money, especially money issued in disasters in the districts.”

He appealed to the public to be good citizens and claim their rights.

APCC general secretary Bem Maching lambasted the public health engineering department (PHED), saying that “the department carries out no maintenance, due to which there is a scarcity of regular water supply here in the capital city.”

“The water provided to the public is not clean, whereas the ministers and the legislators get regular and clean water supply,” he said, and added that “water supply is not available in every household till now.”

Maching urged the PHED minister to ensure regular water supply in the capital city “before the upcoming election.”

With regard to power supply, he said, “We are supplying electricity to different states; then why can we not have enough power supply in our state?”

Maching said that “ever since the BJP government came to power, there are lacunae in every aspect, including power and water supply. That is the reason why we have come forward.”

He added that “there was no scarcity when the Congress was in power.”

APCC general secretary Joro Doka was also present at the press conference.