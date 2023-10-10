Assn alleges fund misappropriation

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The All Arunachal RTI Activists Association (AARTIAA) on Monday alleged that Rs 35 crore, which had been provided to the water resources department for flood control measures along the Siang river in Mebo circle of East Siang district, was misappropriated.

Addressing journalists at the press club here, AARTIAA president Tania June said that the association obtained the information regarding this from the response to an application under the RTI Act that had been submitted by the association, based on complaints from the villagers in Mebo circle.

He said that the MLA concerned should “give proper directions to the subordinates” in this regard.

“An FIR was submitted to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in this regard on 21 August this year, and a complaint letter was submitted to the chief minister on 28 September. However, there has been no response till now,” June said, and urged the government to initiate an inquiry into the matter, and to “re-tender the work and direct the SIC to arrest the persons involved, terminate their jobs, and blacklist the firm.”

The association is ready to even go to the court if there is no proper response from the state government, he said.

June claimed that the persons involved in the misappropriation of the fund are RWD EE Tamo Jamoh, Assistant Engineer Geyon Tayeng, retired JE TT Pillai, JE Lokey Borang, JE Rassia Tayen, and the proprietor of M/s Agam Construction, based in Tigra Mirbuk.